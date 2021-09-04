COVID-19 updates: 22 more Dallas County residents have died, health officials say

Health officials said the deaths included men and women who ranged in age from 40 to over 90.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials reported 22 more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, and 244 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Health officials said the deaths included men and women who ranged in age from 40 to over 90.

Today’s numbers bring the county’s overall total to 253,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,669 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins continues to implore residents to register to get vaccinated.

“Almost 37% of eligible Dallas County residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and almost 21% are fully vaccine, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services,” Jenkins said.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing first dose vaccinations at Fair Park through Saturday.

As Dallas strives for herd immunity, Jenkins also said residents should continue to wear masks and social distance whenever possible.

FEMA approves request to continue vaccination site at Esports stadium

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has partially approved a request to continue operations at the vaccine sites through May 18 at the ESports Stadium in Arlington and Fair Park in Dallas.

The extension includes federal personnel who will continue to work at the sites.

A request to extend federal supplies and doses of vaccines has not been granted and will be provided by the state of Texas.

Denton County adds 76 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 76 new cases of COVID-19, of which 64 are active cases.