COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County man in his 20s among latest deaths

According to the Tarrant County dashboard, there are currently 157 people hospitalized due to coronavirus.

DALLAS — A Fort Worth man in his 20s is among the latest people to die from coronavirus, according to Tarrant County Public Health. County health officials reported a total of four deaths Thursday.

The other three victims include a Euless man in his 60s, a Mansfield man in his 60s, and a Fort Worth man in his 30s. Health officials said all four victims had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 3,369 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Dallas County reports 20 more deaths

Dallas County health officials announced 285 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, and 20 more residents have died.

Health officials said the deaths included both men and women who ranged in age from 50 to over 80. To date, 3,747 residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19, officials report.

Health officials also said the coronavirus variant first discovered in the U.K. is spreading through the county with at least 57 cases confirmed.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,110 COVID-19 cases confirmed in school-aged children and staff reported from 351 separate K-12 schools. Health officials said 15 of the newly reported cases over the past week have been associated with youth sports.

“The most important thing that we can do at this point to defeat COVID is to get vaccinated. Please do your part and get vaccinated and encourage everyone you know to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and together, we will defeat COVID,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County Health and Human Services continues to provide first dose vaccination at Fair Park, which started operation in January 2021. At least 359,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the location.

Wednesday DCHHS launched a vaccination scheduler, in which residents can make same-day and next-day appointments to receive their first dose of vaccine.

Denton County adds 53 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, of which 35 are active cases. This increases the countywide total to 73,082 COVID-19 cases, including 479 confirmed deaths.