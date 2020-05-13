These are the coronavirus cases among residents at a Waxahachie nursing home

At least eight residents at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation have died of the disease, Waxahachie officials said.

At least 34 residents of an Ellis County nursing home have contracted COVID-19 as the disease continues to spread quickly through group living facilities.

Hundreds have been sickened and dozens have died, according to statewide and county data of the novel coronavirus in nursing homes.

In Ellis County, at least 34 residents of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation have contracted COVID-19 as of May 12, officials with the city of Waxahachie confirmed to WFAA.

At least eight of those residents have died from the disease, making up the majority of the 11 deaths Ellis County has reported so far.

County health officials announced the facility's first case on April 6, an 86-year-old woman who had been moved from the facility to the care of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie, where she was hospitalized in isolation.

The eight residents who have died include:

A 66-year-old man

A 70-year-old woman

A 71-year-old woman

A 79-year-old woman

An 80-year-old woman

An 85-year-old woman

A 92-year-old woman

A 93-year-old man

Ten residents have recovered from the disease, including:

A 60-year-old man

A 63-year-old man

A 66-year-old woman

A 69-year-old woman

A 70-year-old woman

An 84-year-old woman

An 86-year-old woman

An 89-year-old woman

Two 92-year-old women

There are 16 more residents whose cases were considered active as of May 12, including:

A 62-year-old man

A 65-year-old man

A 69-year-old woman

A 72-year-old woman

A 75-year-old man

A 77-year-old man

An 81-year-old woman

An 82-year-old woman

An 83-year-old woman

An 84-year-old woman

An 85-year-old man

An 85-year-old woman

An 87-year-old man

A 90-year-old woman

A 91-year-old woman

A 94-year-old woman

The facility is working with the state health department and is under monitoring by state authorities, Waxahachie officials said when the outbreak first became apparent in mid-April.

City and county personnel have offered their support, along with a supply of personal protective equipment.