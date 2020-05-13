These are the coronavirus cases among residents at a Waxahachie nursing home

At least 34 residents of an Ellis County nursing home have contracted COVID-19 as the disease continues to spread quickly through group living facilities.
Hundreds have been sickened and dozens have died, according to statewide and county data of the novel coronavirus in nursing homes.
LIST: These are the positive cases of coronavirus at North Texas nursing homes and state-supported living centers
In Ellis County, at least 34 residents of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation have contracted COVID-19 as of May 12, officials with the city of Waxahachie confirmed to WFAA.
At least eight of those residents have died from the disease, making up the majority of the 11 deaths Ellis County has reported so far.
County health officials announced the facility's first case on April 6, an 86-year-old woman who had been moved from the facility to the care of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie, where she was hospitalized in isolation.
The eight residents who have died include:
- A 66-year-old man
- A 70-year-old woman
- A 71-year-old woman
- A 79-year-old woman
- An 80-year-old woman
- An 85-year-old woman
- A 92-year-old woman
- A 93-year-old man
Ten residents have recovered from the disease, including:
- A 60-year-old man
- A 63-year-old man
- A 66-year-old woman
- A 69-year-old woman
- A 70-year-old woman
- An 84-year-old woman
- An 86-year-old woman
- An 89-year-old woman
- Two 92-year-old women
There are 16 more residents whose cases were considered active as of May 12, including:
- A 62-year-old man
- A 65-year-old man
- A 69-year-old woman
- A 72-year-old woman
- A 75-year-old man
- A 77-year-old man
- An 81-year-old woman
- An 82-year-old woman
- An 83-year-old woman
- An 84-year-old woman
- An 85-year-old man
- An 85-year-old woman
- An 87-year-old man
- A 90-year-old woman
- A 91-year-old woman
- A 94-year-old woman
The facility is working with the state health department and is under monitoring by state authorities, Waxahachie officials said when the outbreak first became apparent in mid-April.
City and county personnel have offered their support, along with a supply of personal protective equipment.