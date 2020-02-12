Collin County detention officer of 19 years dies after battling COVID-19

He was also a six-year U.S. Navy veteran and earned a Master Jailers certification and license.

A Collin County detention officer is the latest law enforcement employee to die after battling COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Quillen, Jr., who worked as a detention officer for 19 years, died Tuesday evening after contracting the disease.

He was also a six-year U.S. Navy veteran and earned a Master Jailers certification and license.

"Joseph was that commensurate professional who led by example, who always completed the task at hand, and who absolutely mastered the difficult work of managing inmates in a large jail," Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a written statement.

A funeral service for Quillen has not been announced at this time.

"His knowledge, professionalism, and devotion to duty inspired all of his colleagues," Skinner said. "Joseph was a loving husband and father, and a true friend to all who knew him. He will truly be missed."