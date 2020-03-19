Are you cleaning your home every day during the coronavirus outbreak? The CDC says you should be.

Families stuck at home should clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas like tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks, according to the CDC.

CLEANING VS. DISINFECTING

Cleaning is when you wash surfaces with soap and water to remove germs, dirt and particles.

Disinfecting is when you use stronger chemicals that can kill germs and viruses.

Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work, according to the CDC. But if stores near your home run out, you can make your own with bleach.

HOW TO MAKE A HOMEMADE BLEACH SOLUTION

Mix five tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water, or four teaspoons of bleach per quart of water.

Make sure you do this in a ventilated area.

Never mix bleach with other household cleaners. It might produce a gas that could hurt or even kill you.

When mixed properly, household bleach is safe and effective against coronaviruses.

Click here to see the complete list of CDC guidelines.

