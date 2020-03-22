HOUSTON — While elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are considered most at risk for coronavirus, the ages of local cases range from young children to people over 90.

As of March 21, there were 141 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Greater Houston area, which includes all surrounding counties.

Breakdown by age

Age 0-10: 2

Age 10-20: 3

Age 20-30: 16

Age 30-40: 14

Age 40-50: 35

Age 50-60: 35

Age 60-70: 24

Age 70-80: 6

Age 80-90: 1

Age 90-100: 2

(The ages of three people weren't given)

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

How coronavirus is spread

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through:

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk