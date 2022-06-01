Beware of possible COVID testing site scams, BBB Texas warns

”And since there’s a high demand for testing, we have these less than ethical sites popping up all over the United States and Canada both,” said Monica Horton.

DALLAS — Thousands of people are flocking to COVID-19 testing sites as the Omicron variant sweeps through North Texas.

And many people are lining up at pop up testing tents. But government officials and the Better Business Bureau are warning people to be careful.

”And since there’s a high demand for testing, we have these less than ethical sites popping up all over the United States and Canada both,” said Monica Horton, BBB spokesperson.

WFAA talked to a Dallas woman who went to one of these sites to be tested and never got her results. She asked not to be identified.

“It’s sad, in this case, is that it was the holiday season and everyone was wanting to know for travel purposes or family gathering. But I think it’s a health issue, because they may not be testing properly," the woman said.

Not only that but many of these places ask for social security numbers, insurance and credit card information, and they are charging up to $200 per test.

”Beware, don’t have your social security number and do research on the facilities before you go to them," said Horton.

WFAA asked state, county and local officials who are in charge of permitting these places to operate.

All of them told said it was not their jurisdiction.

WFAA did learn the federal government is supposed to license COVID testing sites, but it's unclear if anyone is monitoring them.

"You know my experience shows me that the crooks will follow the headlines, and the crook’s prey on our confusion,” said Horton.

The Federal Trade Commission says to prevent being scammed, make sure the test you’re getting is authorized by the FDA, check out the seller and the site before buying, and go online and research the testing site.

And health officials say if in doubt, you should go to sites affiliated with city, county or local hospitals.

If you have a question about the legitimacy of site you can contact the following numbers:

Texas Health and Human Services Commission Health Facility Compliance P.O. Box 149030 (MC 1979) Austin, TX. Fax: 512-438-5973

512-438-5973 Regional Contacts: Arlington Region (2 & 3) Phone: 817-264-4752. Fax: 817-264-4760 Email: CLIA.Arlington@hhs.texas.gov

817-264-4752. 817-264-4760 CLIA.Arlington@hhs.texas.gov San Antonio Region (8 &11) Phone: 210-531-7397 Fax: 210-531-7793 Email: CLIA.SanAntonio@hhs.texas.gov

210-531-7397 210-531-7793 CLIA.SanAntonio@hhs.texas.gov Houston Region (6) Phone: 713-767-3340 Fax: 713-767-3367 Email: CLIA.Houston@hhs.texas.gov

713-767-3340 713-767-3367 CLIA.Houston@hhs.texas.gov Tyler Region (4 & 5) Phone: 903-533-5214 Fax: 903-535-7594 Email: CLIA.Tyler@hhs.texas.gov

903-533-5214 903-535-7594 CLIA.Tyler@hhs.texas.gov Austin Region (includes West Texas) (1, 7, 9, & 10) Phone: 512-438-5952 or 737-228-8061 Fax: 512-438-5973 Email: CLIA.Austin@hhs.texas.gov

A detailed Texas HHSC regional map can be found here: https://www.hhs.texas.gov/sites/default/files/documents/about-hhs/hhs-regional-map.pdf.