As North Texas entertainment venues reopen amid pandemic, they update sanitation and health safety practices

From Top Golf to art museums, you'll notice changes meant to keep you, your family and employees safe

FORT WORTH, Texas — Little by little, entertainment venues across North Texas are reopening. But because we are still in a pandemic, they are taking stringent health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Below are some of the venues that have reopened or are about to reopen, and what they’re doing differently. It’s encouraged you call particular venues with questions or visit their social media pages and websites, as most have listed out in detail what changes they’ve made.

THE AMON CARTER:

The Fort Worth art museum will reopen to the public Friday, June 19. According to a press release, the museum has put into place a number of health measures and safety procedures, including:

limiting capacity to 50 percent

increasing sanitation of high-touch surfaces

offering a low- or no-touch visitor experience

“Social distancing will be enforced in the galleries, on the museum grounds, and in the elevators, and all visitors and staff will be required to wear face masks,” the press release continued.

GREAT WOLF LODGE:

Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine will reopen Tuesday, June 16.

“We have been working to develop and implement comprehensive reopening plans based on guidance and protocols recommended by the government and CDC,” said CEO Murray Hennessy in a press release.

The release added that Great Wolf Lodge worked with “disinfectant experts” to guide them on best practices.

Some changes you’ll notice:

Initially, occupancy levels will be 50 percent or less

There will be markers placed in line for water slides, shops, food and more that will help keep people six feet apart

Increased hand sanitizer stations throughout the resort

Employees undergo wellness and temperature checks before work

KIMBELL ART MUSEUM:

The Fort Worth art museum opens its doors to the public Saturday, June 20.

“The museum has installed signage and other visual reminders to ensure visitors and staff maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet,” a press release said.

Other changes you’ll see when visiting:

All visitors aged 2 and up are encouraged to wear masks

All staff is required to wear masks

Increased cleaning frequency of high-touch locations

No audio wands

Bag check is closed

They’ll abide by the state’s 50 percent capacity rules

MAIN EVENT:

All Texas locations of Main Event, an entertainment venue that offers bowling, laser tag, arcade games and more, opened Thursday, June 11.

“We’ve always taken safety and sanitization seriously, but in today’s new normal we know how important it is. So we’ve really left no stone un-turned in doing everything possible to take the burden off the guests so they can just relax and have fun,” CEO Chris Morris told WFAA.

Some of the things they’ve changed or instituted:

Contactless payment

Face masks and gloves for all employees, who go through temperature screenings before work

Bowling balls and shoes will be sanitized between each use

Some arcade games will be turned off for social distancing

Each game room has two sanitizing attendants devoted to it

Karaoke and rock climbing remain closed while they come up with ‘new procedures that support social distancing’

TOP GOLF:

According to the popular driving range’s Twitter account, they are reopening locations across the country little by little. Fort Worth and The Colony locations are among those that have reopened.

A YouTube video featuring CEO Dolf Berle highlighted some of the changes they’re making:

Minimizing crowds in lobby by free online reservations

Added protocols for employees, including masks at all times, gloves when handling food and drinks, and daily health screenings

Golf balls, golf clubs and game screens will be disinfected at each bay after every group

They’ve installed 8’x5’ dividers between bays for added comfort and safety

