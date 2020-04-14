Texas officials are warning a spa in Arlington that allegedly claimed their vitamin C infusions can prevent and cure coronavirus.

Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Federal Trade Commission warned Resurgence Medical Spa on Matlock Road in a letter, saying their claims violate state and federal consumer laws.

In the letter, Paxton’s office says Resurgence Wellness claims that their “Vitamin C Immune Booster IV nutrition infusions at a cost of $99 can prevent, reduce symptoms and treat COVID-19.” The letter cited four of the spa’s Instagram and Facebook posts in mid to late March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say no specific treatment for COVID-19 is currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The spa posted a response on their Facebook page and said they removed the social media posts that the state referenced.

“We were in no way trying to harm or scam anyone in regards to our advertising regarding IV vitamin infusions and COVID-19,” the post said, in part. “As further explanation, we never claimed to prevent or cure COVID 19, we were very careful to use wording like ‘may/could/can help’ or ‘may/could/can prevent.’”

During the disaster declaration from the coronavirus, it is illegal for a person to take advantage of the declaration and engage in deceptive trade practices.

“As communities work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that those suffering receive the potentially life-saving treatment they need, my office is working diligently to stop deceptive claims and false cures,” Paxton said in a statement. “I will not allow anyone or any business to take advantage of Texans during this national health crisis.”

Texans who believe they have encountered deceptive trade practices can call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at 800-621-0508 or file a complaint online.

