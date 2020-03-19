ARLINGTON, Texas — Following the death of an Arlington man related to COVID-19, the City made changes to an ordinance Wednesday that closes several places where groups would gather to play, eat or drink.

Arlington City Council met for an emergency meeting Wednesday, just as they did the day before.

"Tonight we are here at city council to discuss stronger restrictions in our community," said Mayor Jeff Williams as the meeting got underway.

The goal was to add to an ordinance put in place the night before.

On Wednesday, the council voted unanimously to prohibit groups larger than 50, and to close restaurants with dining rooms as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, allowing takeout, drive-through or delivery only. They also voted to close bars, theaters and recreation centers.

You can find a full list of the new restrictions in the ordinance here.

"We’re in a fight against an unseen enemy here in this virus. So what do we do to fight?" said Mayor Williams. "Well, we have to fight against old habits."

Stopping habits like sitting close to others, handshakes and more could not save the life of Arlington resident Pat James, but these moves could save others.

James, 77, was sick for weeks. Last Thursday, he was rushed to the hospital. Two days later, he was tested for COVID-19. Two days after that, he died.

It would be two more days before James' family learned he was positive, and the ripple effect began.

James and wife Jean lived independently at a cottage on the campus of Arlington’s Texas Masonic Retirement Center, but did group activities and ate in the cafeteria. Now she and everyone who lives there is isolated, getting meals left outside their doors.

No one else has been tested yet, because the state’s still restricting the few it has.

“It’s still important that the person has symptoms…we can’t test people who don’t have symptoms, it's not a good use of resources," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Dept. of State Health. "Do they have symptoms and some risk factor – travel? Exposure to a known case?”

That lack of testing is changing. The CDC announced it is sending a team to test each resident and employee at the retirement community for coronavirus.

