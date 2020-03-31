As everyone gets accustomed to the various stay-at-home and social distancing mandates throughout North Texas, many have expressed concerns about individuals and businesses not abiding by the new rules.

Every city and county is handling complaints, and the tracking of them, differently. Counties are relying on cities to address violations, and each are doing so in different ways.

“I think what we have all said is we are not in this to arrest people or to fine people,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley told WFAA. “We’re in this to get people to do the best they can in complying with our order. And I think that’s really the intent.”

City and county leaders recommend people report violations.

WFAA surveyed cities across the Dallas-Fort Worth area about how they're enforcing the mandates and addressing resident concerns.

Arlington

Arlington authorities are sending inspectors to ensure compliance of the stay-at-home order.

“We have received a small number of reports of non-compliance. Our inspectors have approached these matters by making appropriate contact and providing education to citizens and businesses," said Lt. Richard Fegan via email Tuesday.

The City of Arlington is only allowing "businesses and organizations providing necessary products to the public" to stay open.

Others are being educated about social distancing and the need to limit interactions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will continue to ensure that the appropriate messaging continues to reach our citizens and business community as this situation evolves," Fegan said.

Dallas

City spokeswoman Nichelle Sullivan provided WFAA with “notice of violation” numbers Tuesday. The notices are warnings, not citations, Sullivan said.

Since March 17, 489 notices have been given out.

383 notices were for that lack of posting a copy of city regulations

47 were to cease non-essential operations

30 were to limit to take-out only

29 were for gatherings (which have only been tracked since March 24)

The City did confirm that code enforcement did visit a Home Depot on Garland Road twice on Sunday for “violation of the social distancing regulations.”

Denton

The City of Denton has not issued any citations for failing to adhere to the stay-at-home order, but city officials said that's an option for violations.

City leaders have received "a number of inquiries" about the order for the closure of nonessential businesses

"Most were questions or clarifications on whether certain types of activities or businesses would be prohibited,” said city spokesman Ryan Adams.

There is a team to "contact and educate businesses on the order."

"The City’s focus will be on outreach and education," Adams said.

Fort Worth

In the City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said code compliance reported writing three citations for failure to close to local businesses as of Tuesday.

Fines can be up to $2,000, but he said no one had been fined.

The City opened a COVID-19 hotline and email address for those with questions and concerns about the new mandates. Between March 22 and 29, they received 1,955 phone calls and 744 emails.

Hotline number: 817-392-8478

Hotline email: COVID19@fortworthtexas.gov

Garland

City officials have received calls about people gathering but have not issued any citations.

“At this time, we are using these calls as an opportunity to educate the individuals involved. We’ve experienced an overwhelming response of voluntary compliance,” said spokesman Saul Garza.

Garza said most people and businesses are voluntarily complying with orders to stay at home and limit non-essential businesses.

Grapevine

Code enforcement is handling complaints about non-compliance, according to Grapevine police spokeswoman Amanda McNew.

Initially, police dispatchers started tracking those complaints on March 15. Since then, there’ve been 75 complaints recorded.

There have been calls about restaurants being open, parks being full and a game of basketball at Grapevine Elementary School last weekend.

“I believe the most common call into dispatch right now is regarding concerned callers seeing people outside and/or too close together," McNew said.

The Grapevine Police Department has not issued citations for violation the Tarrant County order.

“The type of situation where we could take action is if a business asks people to leave and they refuse, and it becomes a criminal trespass violation. I know of one call like this from a restaurant, but the patrons left before officers could respond, so no action was taken," McNew said.

Mansfield

Mansfield officials are receiving daily calls about the city's emergency declarations.

Mansfield police spokeswoman Zhivonni Cook have responded to nearly 70 questions and complaints since March 19. Police have issued one warning citation to a home improvement business.

“The questions or complaints are typically about social distancing (social gatherings, basketball, golf, etc)," Cook said in an email.

The City of Mansfield has a dedicated website specifically for FAQs and an email for questions from the public:

North Richland Hills

Police have responded to 16 calls related to violations of the city's disaster declaration, said Carissa Katekaru, spokeswoman of the North Richland Hills Police Department.

“The police department issued a verbal warning to Adamant Believers Council on Sunday [in] reference a large gathering in the parking lot to which the church complied and dispersed. We have not cited anyone at this time,” she wrote via email.

Code compliance has visited 17 locations "to investigate concerns about businesses not following the county and city orders related to coronavirus."

Three locations were given written warnings:

Hobby Lobby

Hussle CrossFit

Adamant Believers

Plano

City spokesman Steve Stoler said the health department, neighborhood services and public safety communications have been fielding complaint calls and concerns about the lack of compliance.

Between March 23 and March 30, the City had received 15 calls to 911 about lack of social distancing or businesses breaking rules, such as allowing outdoor dining or keeping a gym open.

There were also complaints about too many people at Arbor Hills and at a high school’s football field. No citations have been issued so far.

The health department reported four complaints of restaurants allowing dining in.

“We have responded to all and they are all now in compliance,” Stoler said in an email.

Neighborhood services reported several complaints and questions about gyms and health studios, and one clarification question about a country club: “All have received a response and are in compliance to my knowledge. No citations have been issued,” the email said Monday.

