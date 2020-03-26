Multiple counties throughout North Texas have issued some variation of a "stay at home" order to limit gatherings and nonessential travel.

These orders have been implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19.

However, these orders do allow residents to go outside to exercise. During any visits to parks and trails, people are strongly advised to practice social distancing.

Here is a breakdown of what outdoor spaces you can visit:

Dallas County

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department announced it would be closing all dog parks on March 24. However, open park turf areas and trails remain open as long as residents stay 6 feet apart.

The department says park rangers will be monitoring the parks and trails to make sure people are practicing social distancing.

Tarrant County

On Tuesday, Fort Worth announced it was closing Fort Woof and ZBonz Dog Park until further notice.

Dogs who are on a leash are still able to visit nearby parks and trails as long as owners keep a 6-feet distance barrier.

City officials said residents are strongly discouraged from using the playgrounds at community parks.

Collin County

Parks, playgrounds, open space and trails in Collin County remain open. Residents are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing while spending time outdoors.

Denton County

Beginning March 26, the skate park, all tennis courts, basketball courts, and dog parks will be closed to comply with the stay-at-home order. Playgrounds and restrooms will remain closed.

Open space parks and trails will remain open, but 6 feet of social distancing must be maintained.

