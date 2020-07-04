All state parks and historic sites in Texas will be closed indefinitely in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the measure Tuesday. The historic sites and state parks will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at the governor's orders.

The governor says the closure is in efforts to strengthen social distancing and prevent large groups of people, Abbott’s office said.

"The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people," the governor said in a written statement.

Abbott continues to encourage people to stay at home and follow social distancing practices.

Carter Smith, the executive director of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, called the closure "the best course of action right now."

Officials say the Texas State Parks Customer Service Center is contacting individuals with upcoming overnight reservations to reimburse stays booked through its system.

Any group and facility reservations have been canceled until April 30 and will not be charged with normal administrative fees.

In addition, officials say the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirms any day passes purchased through the reservation system, not associated with the Texas State Parks Pass, will also be refunded without penalties.

"The Texas State Parks Customer Service Center will automatically process cancellations of both overnight and day-use reservations. If your reservation is impacted by a facility or park closure, a Customer Service Center agent will contact you – you do not need to contact us. We are contacting customers in order of arrival date and appreciate your patience," officials said in a news release.

