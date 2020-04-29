Alcohol to-go may be permanent, Gov. Abbott suggests in Tweet

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced alcohol-to-go sales will continue after May 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott hinted at keeping the Texas alcohol-to-go sales permanently in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Abbott tweeted, "Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1. From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever."

RELATED:

In a press conference on Monday, April 27, the governor announced the stay-at-home executive order will expire on April 30 and will not be renewed at this time. Gov. Abbott also announced the opening of several types of businesses, including restaurants, that will be able to re-open on May 1.

RELATED:

Phase one of the re-opening of Texas businesses is scheduled to begin May 1, and Gov. Abbott said if the virus remains contained, phase two could begin by May 18.