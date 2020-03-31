Passenger security screenings at U.S. airports are down by more than half for March 2020 compared to the same time last year, according to data published Tuesday by the Transportation Security Administration.

As the novel coronavirus spreads throughout the United States and more cities issue shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders, significantly fewer passengers are flying.

Through March 30, fewer than 35 million passengers went through security screenings for the month. During that period in 2019, more than 70 million passengers were screened by the TSA.

On March 30, the TSA screened 154,000 passengers, its fewest number of screenings in 10 years, according to Lisa Farbstein, TSA Public Affairs spokesperson.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. On that day, 1.7 million passengers went through security screenings, according to the TSA. One week later, fewer than 800,000 passengers were screened.

Since passengers must be screened, the TSA data indicates how many people are flying.

More from WFAA: