'It's in the air': Aerosols expert explains how you can to stop the spread of airborne COVID-19

Dr. Kimberly Prather is one of a growing number of scientists leading the call to acknowledge COVID-19 as an airborne virus and simple ways to mitigate its spread

DALLAS — Since the pandemic began, researchers have zeroed in on how particles of the COVID-19 virus spread.

Initially, scientists determined COVID-19 was spread through droplets. That's why the nation's top medical experts issued guidance to wipe down surfaces and use hand sanitizer.

But, a growing group of scientists have evidence that shows COVID-19 particles are an airborne virus.

Dr. Kimberly Prather is the director of the National Science Foundation's Center for Aerosol Impacts on Chemistry of the Environment and the Distinguished Chair in Atmospheric Chemistry at the University of California, San Diego.

During a three-part interview with WFAA, Dr. Prather explained how understanding COVID-19 as an airborne virus changes the strategies on how to stop the virus's spread, which masks you should keep wearing, and how air filtration and ventilation are critical tools to prevent COVID-19 infections.

PART 1: COVID-19 "is in the air"

PART 2: Everything you need to know about wearing masks

Dr. Prather recommends three websites for more information about masks.

PART 3: The game-changing $100 DIY air purifier