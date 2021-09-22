ABC to host virtual townhall with Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer questions on COVID, vaccines, variants, more

The town hall will answer questions on COVID-19 variants, vaccines, booster shots, mandates and more.

As the information on COVID-19 and the vaccine develops, there are a lot of questions that may arise.

To help viewers separate fact from fiction - and offer guidance on issues like how to talk to vaccine-hesitant family and friends - ABC is hosting a special virtual town hall on Thursday, Sept. 23.

During the town hall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will join ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton for a one-on-one interview as part of "Vaccines: What's New, What's Next."

Following their one-on-one, Ashton will be joined by a panel of experts to continue the conversation and answer questions about COVID-19.

Experts include:

Heidi Arthur - chief campaign development officer with the Ad Council who helps oversee the nonprofit organization's COVID-19 vaccine education initiative

Rita Carreón - vice president for health at UnidosUS, who helps oversee the organization's strategic direction in health

Dr. Mara Minguez - pediatrician and assistant chief medical officer for community affairs at New York Presbyterian/Columbia, and assistant clinical professor of pediatrics and public health at Columbia University, who is board-certified in pediatrics and adolescent medicine.

Dr. Angelica Kottkamp - assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU, who is an infectious disease specialist

The townhall is set to happen at 11 a.m. CT.