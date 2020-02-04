The Veterans Affairs North Texas Health Care System in Dallas confirmed that nine employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Dallas-centered facility and surrounding outpatient clinics are the VA's second-largest health care system, with 4,700 employees.

VA officials cited privacy concerns and declined to disclose the specific positions of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the employees are currently in "home isolation" because of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The individuals are currently in home isolation, mitigating further risk of transmission to other patients and staff,” VA spokesperson Jessica B. Jacobsen said in a written statement.

Jacobsen said the VA is screening veterans and staff who exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“Patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others,” Jacobsen said.

WFAA has received tips that VA nurses and staff lack masks and have had to make their own from cloth, but Jacobsen said that's not true.

“VA North Texas Health Care System is following all CDC guidelines for the use of masks and protective equipment,” Jacobsen said. “Based on CDC protocols, all employees have the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as per CDC guidelines.”

The health care system serves more than 113,000 veterans in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, VA records show.

