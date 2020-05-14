56-year-old man is latest inmate to die from COVID-19 at federal prison in Fort Worth

On May 4, the man's condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator, federal officials say.

A 56-year-old man is the seventh inmate at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth to die from COVID-19, officials say.

The U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the latest death on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, Vernon Adderley, 56, was seen by medical staff at the prison on April 24 after he started to experience a fever, coughing, shortness of breath, and other symptoms.

Adderley was immediately placed in self-isolation after officials say he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Five days later, on April 29, he was seen again by prison medical staff for dehydration, weakness in his lower body, and other symptoms, according to officials.

At this point, Adderley was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation, according to a news release.

Five days later, Adderley’s condition worsened, and he was placed on a ventilator. Officials say he had underlying health conditions that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists as “risk factors” for developing a more severe version of COVID-19.

Adderley was pronounced dead by hospital staff on May 11.

Officials say Adderley had been at FMC Fort Worth since July 30, 2019, and was serving a 420-month sentence from the Southern District of New York.

Authorities say his sentence was for narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license, and using and carrying a firearm during a narcotics crime.

FMC Fort Worth currently houses 1,458 male inmates.