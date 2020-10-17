COVID-19 updates: 720 new cases in Tarrant County, 601 new cases in Dallas County

The North Texas hospital region has had more COVID-19 patients this week than any other hospital region in the state.

Dallas and Tarrant counties reported 601 new cases and 720 new cases, respectively, as hospitalizations are on the rise.

The North Texas hospital region has had more COVID-19 patients this week than any other hospital region in the state. The coronavirus unit in Wise County exceeded capacity Friday, officials said.

On Saturday, the region had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 8.12% out of the total hospital capacity in the region, according to the state dashboard. There were 1,223 COVID-19 confirmed patients in the hospital.

Out of 15,055 total hospital beds in the region, there are 1,974 hospital beds available.

The state health department reported 4,581 new cases and 81 additional deaths Saturday.

Dallas County reported 601 positive cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Saturday.

The three additional deaths include a Garland man in his 30s and a Dallas woman in her 40s who had underlying high-risk health conditions. A Dallas man in his 70s did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Three of the new cases were from June and three were from July, as provided by the state health department.

"The fight against COVID-19 will last a little longer and it's up to all of us to stay in the fight and not lose our resolve to keep our families, our community and our economy safe," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

For the past five weeks, the daily average of new confirmed and probable cases in Dallas County have increased. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has also increased.

Daily average of new confirmed and probable cases:

Week ending on Sept. 12 : 266

: 266 Week ending on Sept. 19 : 314

: 314 Week ending on Sept. 26 : 347

: 347 Week ending on Oct. 3 : 383

: 383 Week ending on Oct. 10: 453

There have been 89,433 confirmed cases and 1,082 confirmed deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County reports 720 new cases, 4 new deaths

Tarrant County reported 720 new cases Saturday, the second-highest report of new daily cases this week.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, the county reported 794 new cases.

There were also four additional deaths reported Saturday, bringing the countywide death toll to 703.

Cases continue to rise in the county. Here's the confirmed cases for each of the following weeks:

Week ending on Sept. 12: 1,124

Week ending on Sept. 19 : 2,125

: 2,125 Week ending on Sept. 26 : 2,159

: 2,159 Week ending on Oct. 3 : 2,424

: 2,424 Week ending on Oct. 10 : 2,658

: 2,658 Week ending on Oct. 17: 2,696

Denton County reports 123 new cases

Denton County health officials reported 123 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

There are currently 2,392 active cases in the county.

There have been 12,623 recoveries, 15,132 cases and 117 deaths since tracking began in March.

There are 65 occupied ventilators out of 299 available ventilators in the county, according to the county dashboard. For ICU beds in the county, 19% are occupied by a person confirmed with COVID-19.

The county health department is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd in Lewisville.

Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Collin County reports 1 new death, 111 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County reported 111 new cases and one new death Saturday, according to the county dashboard.

Daily hospitalizations in the county reached a peak in July and declined, but are slowly rising again, as of early October.

McKinney, Plano, Allen and Frisco have the most cases in the county.

Most cases in the county have been in people in their 20s, followed by people in their 40s.