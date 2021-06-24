6 mayors from North Texas add their names to bipartisan letter supporting Biden's infrastructure package

The letter was signed by more than 360 mayors showing support for a bipartisan infrastructure framework.

DALLAS — Multiple mayors from North Texas added their signatures to a letter from more than 360 mayors showing support for a bipartisan infrastructure package.

The letter from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a coalition of 369 bipartisan mayors, is urging support and approval for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF), saying that it would make the U.S. economy more sustainable, resilient and just.

President Joe Biden has been pushing for the infrastructure deal. The bipartisan agreement is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs. Congress is racing to put together a sweeping proposal for financing infrastructure, family assistance and other programs for initial votes later this month, the Associated Press reported.

The letter, written to Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, says this $1.2 trillion framework is crucial for "comprehensive investment in public transportation; roads; bridges; passenger and freight rail; drinking water and wastewater; clean energy and electrification; legacy pollution cleanup; cyber-attack and extreme weather-resiliency; and universal broadband access."

Priorities outlined included how funding meant for cities during the pandemic should not be repurposed or redirected for infrastructure. Those funds were to address the health, public safety and economic impacts of the COVID pandemic.

The second was investing federal resources into cities "through existing and proven delivery systems such as Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grants, Community Development Block Grants, and Surface Transportation Block Grants. These are the tools that will help us build back better."

"We strongly urge Congress to move forward on developing and implementing the details of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework so that it can be passed in the Senate and House and then signed into law as soon as possible," the letter said.

Of the 369 mayors who signed the letter, 17 are from Texas. Here are the ones from North Texas: