5 things to know before going back to WinStar

The popular casino just north of the Oklahoma border is set to reopen May 27th. It won’t be exactly how you remember it.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Winstar World Casino and Resort won’t be quite the same when it reopens May 27th. Here are five things you need to know about what to expect.

1) Gaming changes

With questions surrounding dealer interactions and handing cards and chips back and forth, poker, table games and bingo have all been suspended, according to general manager Jack Parkinson. Promotions and casino events are suspended and some electronic games will be relocated to the Global Event Center.

2) It’ll be less crowded

The casino is opening at 25% capacity. Along with fewer guests come fewer amenities. Resort pools, cabanas and pool bars will be closed and valet service is suspended. There will be no complimentary drink stations. You can still get free water and soda at the bar.

3) Social distancing

From bars to restaurants and the gaming floor, you’ll see fewer chairs and fewer people.

“We have taken a good portion of the restaurant tables and chairs out,” Parkinson said.

Guests are advised to practice physical distancing leaving six feet between themselves and people not traveling with them while standing in lines, using elevators or moving around the property.

4) There will be a lot of cleaning

“We have sanitized the whole facility,” Parkinson said.

The casino will close every day from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. for deep cleaning with electrostatic sprayers.

Frequently-touched areas like elevator buttons, hand rails, ATMs and gaming machines will be cleaned several times throughout the day. There will also be more hand sanitizer stations at guest and employee entrances.

5) Health screenings

Patrons and workers will have their temperature checked before entering the building, Parkinson said. If the temperature is more than 100.4° Fahrenheit, they’ll be asked to go home.

Employees and guests will also need to wear masks or face coverings at all times inside the casino.

More than 4,000 workers tested negative ahead of the opening, Parkinson said. Some workers will be tested again every two weeks. If a test yields a positive result, the worker will be sent home, given information on how to find treatment and will have to remain under quarantine before returning, Parkinson said.