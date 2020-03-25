Three Southern Methodist University students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent out to SMU students Wednesday from university president R. Gerald Turner.

All the students are not on campus and all three were tested after leaving campus for Spring Break, Turner said.

The students, who have not been identified, are:

A Cox School of Business graduate student who lived off-campus and went to one class on March 11 after returning from an international study trip. The student tested positive at a local hospital on March 15.

A Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences undergraduate student who was living alone in Lloyd Commons and who was last on campus on March 13. This student was tested after returning to their family home out-of-state.

A Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences undergraduate student who lives in a private, off-campus residence and who was last on campus on March 13. This student was also tested after returning to their family home out-of-state.

Turner said all three students tested positive within 14 days of last being on campus and all are recovering at home.

SMU does not share medically identifiable information but Turner did say in the email that university staff is working to notify anyone who may have come into contact with any of the students.

SMU moved to online-only learning for the rest of the semester on March 20 and suspended all university-sponsored and/or sanctioned international travel on March 24.

