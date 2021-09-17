25+ kids hospitalized with MIS-C at Texas Children's Hospital in last two weeks

Teenagers between 14 years old and 18 years old are being hospitalized with MIS-C most at TCH. More than half require intensive care, and many need oxygen therapy.

HOUSTON — While COVID-19 is still front of mind for many parents sending their kids to school every day, doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital are closely monitoring a rise in post-COVID issues.

Dr. Kristen Sexon said the hospital system’s long COVID clinic helps children still dealing with symptoms more than a month after being infected.

“All of our clinics are full. We’re booking into probably further in the future than we would like to be,” said Sexon, a pediatric cardiologist at Texas Children’s Hospital.

On top of that, more than 25 kids have been hospitalized in the last couple weeks with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, also called MIS-C.

“It’s definitely something to be wary of and pay attention to, particularly if your child experiences fever, belly pain, or nausea two to six weeks after a COVID infection,” Sexon said.

Teenagers between 14 years old and 18 years old are being hospitalized with MIS-C most. More than half require intensive care, and many need oxygen therapy.

Dr. Sexon said getting medical help early is key for MIS-C and long COVID.