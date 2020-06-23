x
10 stories in 10 graphs: How fast is the COVID-19 virus spreading in North Texas?

When looking at the number of new COVID-19 cases in 10 North Texas counties, many are seeing an increase similar to other areas across the state.

DALLAS — Many Texas counties are seeing some of their largest increases in new COVID-19 cases the past few weeks.

This is a breakdown of the number of new coronavirus cases day-to-day for the 10 most populated counties in North Texas.

Dallas County

Credit: Jay Wallis

Tarrant County

Credit: Jay Wallis

Collin County

Credit: Jay Wallis

Denton County

Credit: Jay Wallis

Ellis County

Credit: Jay Wallis

Johnson County

Credit: Jay Wallis

Parker County

Credit: Jay Wallis

Kaufman County

Credit: Jay Wallis

Rockwall County

Credit: Jay Wallis

Hunt County

Credit: Jay Wallis

