City of Fort Worth launching pop-up clinic series to serve 76104 ZIP code

The first clinic will take place Saturday at Evans Avenue Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will offer a number of free services to residents.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Even before COVID-19 shined a light on the health disparities from neighborhood-to-neighborhood, a 2019 study published by UT Southwestern Medical Center painted a bleak picture for one Fort Worth ZIP code.

The study showed the 76104 had the lowest life expectancy of all the ZIP codes in Texas. It revealed disparity between gender and race, and it linked life expectancy deficiencies directly to poverty.

On Saturday, city leaders, healthcare networks and local universities are partnering to launch a Mercy Clinic to directly serve residents in the area. It take place at Evans Avenue Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic will offer a number of free services, including diabetes and blood pressure screenings, COVID-19 testing, food boxes and more.

Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray represents Fort Worth's eighth district, which includes the 76104 ZIP code.

She said the clinic was in the works before the pandemic. However when COVID-19 arrived, her team worked with local churches and other organizations to focus on immediate needs, like food and testing, as residents face the ripple effect of the pandemic.

Now, they're able to give more attention to providing access to general healthcare.