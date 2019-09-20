MCKINNEY, Texas — Health officials are warning the public after a food service worker in Collin County was diagnosed with Salmonella typhi, also known as typhoid fever.

Collin County Health Care officials say anyone who ate at Hat Creek Burger Co. at 3321 S Custer Road in McKinney between Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 could be at risk.

Symptoms of typhoid fever may include a fever as high as 103-104 degrees. Patients may also feel weak, have stomach pains, headache, diarrhea, or loss of appetite and constipation, officials say.

Typhoid fever is usually spread through the bacteria of a person’s stool, according to health officials.

Health experts say the best way to prevent the spread of this illness is for people to wash their hands after using the restroom, especially people who prepare food.

Anyone with questions about typhoid fever is encouraged to see a doctor. They can also call Collin County Health Care Services at 972-548-4707.

Hat Creek Burger Co will also answer anyone questions and can be contacted at 888-648-1613.

