FORT WORTH, Texas — Are your allergies acting up? You're not alone. Allergies and pollen ebb and flow based on many things. The weather is one factor, and with constantly changing conditions in North Texas, many feel allergy symptoms year-round.

Dr. Mark Koch, a family physician with JPS Health Network, has seen a lot of patients suffering from allergy symptoms.

"You can have sneezing. You can have runny nose. You can have changes in the color of your secretions. You can have headaches," he said.

The worst pollen right now in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is juniper, which includes cedar. This generally starts in December and can run through April.

Dr. Koch recommends for people to drink plenty of fluids, take allergy medication if needed and even use eye drops and nasal spray if necessary.

He also said clean air filters at home are helpful. And taking a hot shower to get the pollen off at the end of the day is a good idea as well.

"Choose a season. It's bad at some point. It can be year-round for us in North Texas," he said.

