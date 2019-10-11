A 9-month-old baby girl named Tinslee is going to be taken off life support on Sunday against her mother's wishes, a spokesperson for advocacy group Protect TX Fragile Kids said.

Tinslee was born in February with congenital heart issues, the spokesperson said, and relies on a ventilator and feeding tube.

The family wishes to keep her alive, according to the spokesperson.

Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth however, is going to remove her life support on Sunday under Texas's '10-Day-Rule' or the Advance Directives Act, the spokesperson said.

The state law allows hospitals to stop life-sustaining treatment that doctors deem futile. Families are given ten days to transfer their loved one.

Cook Children's invoked that law on October 31, according to the spokesperson.

It does not appear Tinslee's family had been able to transfer her to another location as of Saturday.