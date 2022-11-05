2 DFW counties ranked as Texas' healthiest counties

Twelve counties in the DFW area cracked the top 50 on the list. There are 254 counties in Texas.

DALLAS — Collin and Denton counties, stand up! Y'all took the top honors as Texas' healthiest counties, according to a recent study.

Earlier this month, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released their 2022 County Health Rankings naming both Collin and Denton counties as the top two healthiest counties in the Lone Star State.

Officials said they base the health outcome rankings on a number of quality of life factors such as health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors (graduation, unemployment, etc.), and physical environment.

Here are the top 10 healthiest counties in Texas, according to the study:

Collin Denton Williamson Fort Bend Rockwall Travis Kendall Hays Hemphill Comal

Of Texas' 254 counties, 12 of the 16 counties in WFAA's viewing area cracked the top 50.

Here's where the counties in our area ranked:

Collin County – No. 1

Dallas County – No. 43

Denton County – No. 2

Ellis County – No. 18

Erath County – No. 22

Hood County – No. 48

Hunt County – No. 140

Johnson County – No. 38

Kaufman County – No. 61

Navarro County – No. 169

Palo Pinto County – No. 156

Parker County – No. 12

Rockwall County – No. 5

Somervell County – No. 33

Tarrant County – No. 26

Wise County – No. 35