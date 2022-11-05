2 DFW counties ranked as Texas' healthiest counties

DALLAS — Collin and Denton counties, stand up! Y'all took the top honors as Texas' healthiest counties, according to a recent study.
Earlier this month, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released their 2022 County Health Rankings naming both Collin and Denton counties as the top two healthiest counties in the Lone Star State.
Officials said they base the health outcome rankings on a number of quality of life factors such as health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors (graduation, unemployment, etc.), and physical environment.
Here are the top 10 healthiest counties in Texas, according to the study:
- Collin
- Denton
- Williamson
- Fort Bend
- Rockwall
- Travis
- Kendall
- Hays
- Hemphill
- Comal
Of Texas' 254 counties, 12 of the 16 counties in WFAA's viewing area cracked the top 50.
Here's where the counties in our area ranked:
- Collin County – No. 1
- Dallas County – No. 43
- Denton County – No. 2
- Ellis County – No. 18
- Erath County – No. 22
- Hood County – No. 48
- Hunt County – No. 140
- Johnson County – No. 38
- Kaufman County – No. 61
- Navarro County – No. 169
- Palo Pinto County – No. 156
- Parker County – No. 12
- Rockwall County – No. 5
- Somervell County – No. 33
- Tarrant County – No. 26
- Wise County – No. 35
To read the full report, click here.