On Friday, the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department confirmed an adult died from the flu, bringing the total of flu-related deaths to 17.

The latest patient was a 54-year-old Dallas County resident, who had underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.

To date, 16 adults and 1 pediatric patient have died from the illness during the 2019-2020 season.

"This latest death is another reminder that flu is serious and remains at high levels in our community. It is still not too late to get the flu vaccine if you have not already done so, and practice prevention measures," said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority.

DCHHS will provide free flu vaccines for children and adults at the following locations:

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Gospel Mission, 3211 Irving Blvd. Dallas, TX 75247

Saturday, February 24, 2020

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 1324 Pleasant Dr. Dallas, TX 75217

Monday, February 24, 2020

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Mexican Consulate, 1210 River Bend Dr. Dallas, TX 75247

