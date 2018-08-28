How nice it was to see most of America rally around the fallen war hero.

There is so much talk about Senator McCain and all that he went through during his life. But even in death, a few old enemies refuse to release him from some of the conflicts in which they engaged.

So sadly, to some degree, our political parties fail us by still arguing about who he was… within some ranks of the right: that he was not conservative enough… among a few opponents on the left, that his ideology left behind too many who had been... left behind.

He is gone now.

Perhaps the best description of John McCain was written by a man he never knew… long before he was ever born.

The Athenian General Pericles in mourning his City-State’s war dead understood that each man they had lost, might not have lived a perfect life… nevertheless, when his fellow countrymen called for his service, each man answered... and that, Pericles believed, made each man worthy to be honored:

“For there is justice in the claim that steadfastness in his country's battles should be as a cloak to cover a man's other imperfections; since the good action has blotted out the bad, and his merit as a citizen more than outweighed his demerits as an individual.”

