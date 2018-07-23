ARLINGTON, Texas — We’ve known for more than a year and a half that Guy Fieri, the spiky-haired Food Network personality, was going to have a restaurant in Texas Live!, the $250 million entertainment and hotel complex across from Globe Life Park that is set to open in August.

And now we know what it it is. The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host is ready to bring Texas — tacos.

Or, as Fieri put it in a release (imagine this being said in a loud, enthusiastic voice): ““I’m stoked to bring my Taco Joint to Texas Live!. Nothing starts a good party like some killer tacos and a few margaritas and we’re doin’ it all in Arlington. Love, Peace and Taco Grease!”

Per the release, menu items will include al pastor tacos (Shiner Ruby Red glazed pork shoulder tacos with chipotle and sweet onions, grilled pineapple-serrano salsa, cilantro, cotija and avocado-tomatillo salsa) and achiote chicken tacos (shredded slow-braised achiote marinated chicken tacos with borracho sauce, pico de gallo, cabbage, cotija and salsa rojo).

