A 20-year-old is the latest murder victim in Dallas.

Police say that around 11:30 Wednesday night, they got a call for a shooting in the 3700 block of Dixon. That's in South Dallas.

They tell us the victim was in the parking lot of Dixon grocery -- not in a car -- when two men pulled up in a vehicle.

The two got out, pulled their rifles and started shooting. We saw dozens of shell casings in the parking lot of Dixon grocery. The victim managed to make it inside the store, then died.

Police have not released the victim's name or a description of the gunmen.