A woman was shot and killed on New Year's Eve as she tried to flee a party at a Fort Worth warehouse where a fight had broken out, police said.

The party was at a warehouse in the 3200 block of South Jones Street, near Berry Street and Interstate 35W. Police found the woman lying in front of the warehouse with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Detectives learned that an argument at the party led to a fight. As party-goers began leaving the warehouse, multiple people fired gunshots near the entrance and from across the street, police said.

Investigators believe the woman, who hasn't been identified yet, was shot as she fled the building.

Homicide detectives were still investigating the shooting Tuesday morning.

