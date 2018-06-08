JUSTIN, Texas -- Firefighters from seven different agencies were able to contain a 30-acre grassfire in Justin Monday, but not before it torched several cars at a private home.

The fire started just after 9 o'clock, and fast-acting crews were able to protect a house from the encroaching flames. The fire got within feet of the front door, but the home was spared, as was a barn.

"All the structures were saved, and the crews did a great job," said Chief Matthew Mitchell with the Justin Fire Department.

Raymond Austin built the house himself and has lived on the property for 46 years. He said on Monday that he knows the fire started with a spark, because he was there. "I was right out yonder, and I'm the one that started it," Austin said.

It began accidentally when Austin was out mowing tall grass in his fields. He said he hit a rock, and it sparked. "First the I knew, the whole place was on fire," he said.

In the heat of the moment, he tried to fight it himself. He called 911, and officials had to restrain him from rushing back into the smoke. He was treated and released for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. "I guess I lost my head, I don't know," Austin said. "Maybe that was the thing to do. Maybe they saved my life."

He lost several vehicles and tractors, but they are things that he can replace. Fire officials said they will stay on site for some time to put out hotspots, and they are worried that in these conditions, another fire could spark. "We're still dry, humidity's low, the wind is elevated today," said Mitchell. "We're waiting for the next one."

