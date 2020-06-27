Grapevine police searching for missing 64-year-old woman

The Grapevine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 64-year-old woman Saturday.
Police say Gail Ann Donaldson was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday, June 26 in the 2700 block of Harmon Drive.
Donaldson is described as a white female standing at 5’4” and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police say she was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, skinny blue jeans and white Reebok walking shoes.
Donaldson may be driving a brown/tan 2014 Nissan Altima with Texas license plate MCY5702.
If you have any information on Donaldson’s location, call Grapevine Police Department at 817-410-8127.
