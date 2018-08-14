FORT WORTH, Texas – The road across Grapevine Lake Dam is closed beginning Monday as a precautionary measure.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, crews are repairing a shallow slide at Grapevine Lake Dam. The Corps had initially intended to close the road during the construction phase, but are closing it due to current weather conditions.

The Corps said the dam "continues to function as designed to accomplish the flood risk management, water supply and other mission responsibilities."

