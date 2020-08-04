Governor Greg Abbott announced the military will help a Texas company make surgical masks for hospitals.

"A Texas company has stepped forward to ramp up production to supply masks on an ongoing basis in the State of Texas,” said Governor Abbott.

Governor Abbott announced Prestige AmeriTech and the military have joined forces to increase the production of personal protective equipment or PPEs.

The governor's office released video from inside the facility in North Richland Hills.

Members of the National Guards' 36th Infantry Division will help make more than two million masks a week.

"I really believe the guard members are enjoying it. They dig in and don't mind getting their hands dirty and make the products, knowing the masks they make are going to save a life,” said, Dan Reese, Prestige Ameritech president.

Prestige Ameritech is the largest manufacturer of surgical masks in the country and they will be working 24/7 to get the masks to hospitals.

"So once again we come to Texans helping Texans, and how we got through challenges in the past and will do so now,” said Governor Abbott.

The governor also said the state is working with the president and his team to come up with strategies to reopen small businesses, but they have to do it in a way that doesn't put people at risk and spreads the virus. He said they hope to unveil the new strategies soon.

More on WFAA: