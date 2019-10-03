A conversation about a 24-hour proofing process for a hand-stretched pizza crust isn't a conversation that you'd normally expect at a movie theater — but that's exactly what Cinemark is going for with its new dine-in concept.

CUT! is a "first-of-its-kind" idea from the Plano-based company, according to James Meredith, SVP, Marketing and Communications at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK).

"If you think about the whole concept, you should really think about it in three different ways: The first one is food; the second one is beverages and cocktails; and then the third one is what we’re calling social settings with different environments," said Meredith.

The new theater, which opened to the public Thursday, is located in Frisco at the southwest corner of Highway 380 and Dallas North Tollway, about 15 miles north of the company's headquarters.

For a look inside the new concept, click here.

As you enter CUT!, digital kiosks line the entryway with a bar and lounge area set behind it. To the left, there's a guest services area for customers who didn't buy tickets online. An outdoor patio with a fire pit and massive fan to weather the elements, coupled with an alcove featuring games, are some unexpected additions to the dine-in theater market.

The bar and lounge area features a full-service kitchen and menu with beverage choices that include local products.

The auditoriums, as can be expected with a movie theater chain, stand out. Recliners that fully recline have call buttons for in-theater dining, and all seats are equipped with heaters to manage the unpredictable temperatures year-round. Wall-to-wall screens are supplemented by theaters with more than 65 speakers placed along the walls, ceiling and behind the screen.

"We describe the CUT! experience as 'enhanced,'" said Meredith, who has worked with Cinemark for more than 20 years. "You’re going to get food that is high quality, very fresh, chef-inspired, but it’s not what I would call a luxurious place ... It’s great for families ... that’s really the way that it was designed."

Meredith said that depending on how the concept does — "The early results look like they're going to be very good" — the company will decide whether to use the Frisco location as a prototype for the rest of the country.

"We'll start to develop more dining concepts," he said.

Meredith also mentioned that the company hopes to test outdoor screenings this summer. There's a dedicated space built into the west side of the building for that.

To read a Q&A with Meredith about CUT!, including information on pricing and why Cinemark picked that location, click here.