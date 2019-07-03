LOS ANGELES — (ABC NEWS) Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a young girl whose body was found in a duffel bag near a Los Angeles equestrian trail, officials said.

The unidentified girl was believed to be between 8 and 13-years-old, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Her body was partially inside a black duffel bag when she was discovered in Hacienda Heights Tuesday morning by county workers, Lt. Scott Hoglund told reporters Wednesday.

LA County Sheriffs Office/ABC News

There were no obvious signs of trauma, Hoglund said, adding that it's being ruled as a suspicious death.

The cause of death will be determined at an autopsy, Hoglund said.

Authorities described the girl as African American and thin, standing at 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 55 pounds. She was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.