Jazmine Alfaro Villarreal, 12, had big dreams.

"She loved police officers. She wanted to be a police officer,” said Bella Briones, a family friend.

Her family says she always wore a police officer costume and didn’t want to take it off. "Her mom would wash it for her, and she would even wear it under her school uniform, “ said Briones.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jazmine was on a Mesquite school bus that flipped over, hit a pole and caught fire. She died, trapped on the bus. "It was really hard. She was stuck so bad that the kids could not help her,” said Briones.

Briones is very close to the little girl’s mother and has been by her side. She says rescue crews found Jazmine’s backpack and gave it to her mother. "It’s so sad because she holds that backpack and fallen asleep with the backpack and she is hurting so much," she said.

Jazmine has a younger brother and sister. Her sister was on the bus with her. Right now, they are grieving, but Briones says soon they want answers as to how the bus driver lost control. “We want to know what happened. Who, what, when and where. “

As they wait for answers they say they are comforted in the outpouring of love and support for the little girl who wanted to serve others.

