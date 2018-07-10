A girl died early Sunday morning after she was shot in the head during what appeared to be a “large party” at a far north Dallas apartment.

Police responded to Veridian Place apartment complex in the 4800 block of Haverwood Lane around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim’s body was found in the living room of an apartment.

According to investigators, witnesses said several people were “playing with a handgun” when someone pointed it at the girl and shot her.

“Several” people were detained in the parking lot of the apartment complex Sunday morning and questioned, however, no one had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

An investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.

© 2018 WFAA