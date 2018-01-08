DALLAS, TX — You can get your tickets to the 2018 State Fair of Texas and to the Big Texas Choice awards.

They are on sale now at BigTex.com/Tickets.

The 14th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards are Sunday, August 26, at 2:00 p.m., in Fair Park's Tower Building. Tickets are limited and cost $125, which includes getting into the Fair and some sweet merch. All proceeds go to the State Fair of Texas Scholarship Program.

General admission tickets to the Fair are available online for $16.50, but they'll be $18 at the door. That's for adults. Kids online tickets are $12.50, as opposed to $14 at the door.

You can also get food and ride tickets online. For more information, go to the State Fair of Texas website (have you heard about the food this year?).

