People working out at the Planet Fitness on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins saw two firefighters honoring their fallen brothers Tuesday morning.

Chelsea Renee Farmer was at the gym and spotted them donning full turnout gear and getting on the Stairmaster to climb 110 flights of stairs -- symbolic of the 110 flights of stairs firefighters had to climb in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Farmer identified the pair as Timothy Soler and Alex Liczewsky, both with the Houston County Fire Department.

She says they both started around 8:46 a.m. – the time Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the North Tower – and finished less than an hour later around 9:30 a.m.

"I felt overwhelmed with pride for my country. Coming from a military family and having a family member who served and sacrificed his life fighting for our freedom, seeing this hit me hard," Farmer told 13WMAZ. "It was a very special moment I will never forget and I'm so glad I got to witness it. It makes me proud to be an American."

RELATED: 'She'll live on forever': Parents create scholarship to honor daughter killed in 9/11

RELATED: Ceremony in Pennsylvania to honor 9/11 victims puts Trump in rare role of consoler-in-chief

© 2018 WMAZ