GARLAND, Texas — Garland High School is closed today due to a gas leak, according to school officials.
ATMOS is working to make sure that heat is restored to the school and operational.
All other Garland ISD campuses are operating as normal.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
GARLAND, Texas — Garland High School is closed today due to a gas leak, according to school officials.
ATMOS is working to make sure that heat is restored to the school and operational.
All other Garland ISD campuses are operating as normal.