GARLAND, Texas -- Police are needing your help identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted a teen at gunpoint.

According to Garland police, it happened at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday behind a business in the 1300 block of Northwest Highway near Saturn Road.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male, about 5’4'' to 5’6'' tall. He has a short haircut, stubble beard, and wearing black clothing. Police believe he took off in a 2013 black Hyundai Elantra.

If anyone is able to identify the suspect, contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of this suspect.

© 2018 WFAA