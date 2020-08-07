Garland police asking for public's help after 51-year-old woman goes missing on Fourth of July

Police say Olivia Martinez was last seen around 10 p.m. July 4 in the 6000 block of Highcrest Drive.

The Garland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old woman who has been missing since the Fourth of July.

Police say Olivia Martinez was last seen around 10 p.m. July 4, in the 6000 block of Highcrest Drive. She reportedly left from the residence in her silver-colored 2001 Honda Accord passenger car.

Police say the car was found several hours later on the right should of eastbound Interstate 30 highway, just east of Bass Pro Drive. The car was unlocked with the keys and Martinez’s shoes inside.

The department said due to the circumstance surrounding the car, Dallas police marine and air support units were notified and are assisting in the search.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic woman standing at 5’3” and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with unknown colored pants.

Garland police are also concerned over Martinez’s whereabout because she was showing signs of anxiety and depression.

If you know of her location, you’re asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.