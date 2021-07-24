Man's body found in Galveston marina nearly 2 hours after he went overboard, police say

Galveston police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the man going overboard to come forward.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are searching for possible witnesses after a man who went overboard in a marina Saturday morning was later found dead in the water.

Police responded about 10:15 a.m. Saturday to the Pelican Rest Marina at 7819 Broadway Street after getting a call about a possible drowning.

Investigators said a 27-year-old man had fallen overboard and disappeared in the water. He had been missing for nearly two hours before he was found dead, according to police.

It's possible an accelerating boat in the marina caused a large wake, contributing to the incident.

The victim's name has not been released.

If you have any information that could help please with the investigation, please call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3765 or Galveston Crimes Stoppers at (409) 765-8477.