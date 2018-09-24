According to Fort Worth Police, the shootings happened at 1:14 a.m. at Collard and East Lancaster, at the Silver Horse II Saloon.

Police say that two security guards for the club were shot in the parking lot, after they denied entry to some patrons.

One of the guards is in critical condition, and the other is stable, they say.

Police say they have none of the suspects in custody.

